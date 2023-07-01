Fireman’s Rodeo kicks off Alderson’s 4th of July Celebration


By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fireman’s Rodeo kicks off Alderson’s 62nd Annual 4th of July Celebration, Friday evening.

Local fire departments faced off in challenging tasks and obstacles to get this year’s bragging rights.

Festivities will continue throughout this weekend until July 5th. This is the 62nd year Alderson has put on this celebration.

