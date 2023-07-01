Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Authorities in Oklahoma City released body camera video from the June rescue of 36 dogs.

The dogs were locked inside of a U-Haul while temperatures hit more than 100 degrees.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot after employees said they noticed the U-Haul and heard the animals inside.

Officers say the odor was overwhelming.

There was even a litter of newborn puppies inside.

While all of the dogs were alive when officers went inside, one later had to be euthanized due to organ failure from heat stroke.

Dexter and Linda Manuel face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty in the case.

