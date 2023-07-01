Beckley’s Rotary Club elects new president

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Beckley’s Rotary Club has elected a new president. Dr. Kristi Dumas, the owner of the Brain Training Center in Beckley, was recently selected to fill the role.

With extensive service to the community already, she said she hopes to build on many of the existing community service projects such as Christmas Magic and food drives.

A mental health professional herself, she has big plans to put Rotary International’s theme this year in to practice -- ‘Create hope in the world.’

“We also look to have some D.E.I., Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion trainings, some mental health symposiums, suicide prevention initiatives, and some collaboration with folks here who are already doing great and needed work. We’d like to be a resource for them to push out the message that everyone matters and all lives matter.”

As the first woman of color to lead the program, she said she would also like to improve access to the club. While Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon at the Historic Black Knight, she would like to build on those hours with Rotary After Hours and a Breakfast Club to encourage participation among young professionals.

Dumas encourages anyone to come and learn more about the program.

