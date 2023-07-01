Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at Epling Stadium. But for those who cannot make that show, there are two more shows set for Sunday and Monday.

The City of Beckley is hosting its fireworks celebration on Sunday evening starting at 9:30 p.m. in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center/ Little League area. Those fireworks are presented by Starfire Fireworks and are sponsored by the City of Beckley and Optimum.

The explosive fun continues on Monday with a fireworks show to be held at Lake Stephens. According to Lake Stephens Event Coordinator Alisha Jarrell, the beach, Aqua Park, and Splash Pad will open later than normal that day, at 2 p.m., and stay open with fun filled activities until 9 p.m.

“There’s plenty for everyone to do. We have our disc golf now open too and the new campground. We just have a lot of new fun stuff going on.”

Following the water park activities, she said anyone is welcome to come to the lake and enjoy the fireworks show set for 10 p.m.

