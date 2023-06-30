Wyoming County man sentenced to prison following police chase, crash

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man was sentenced to prison this week after fleeing from police and striking a deputy’s cruiser.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Joshua Blaine Cline of Justice pleaded guilty in June to Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Assault on an Officer. As a result of the charges, he was sentenced to at least 1-5 years in prison.

Bishop said deputies observed Cline speeding in Hanover. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Cline fled, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase during which Cline drove left of center and cut through a parking lot and several residential yards. Cline also struck a carport, fence, and a deputy’s cruiser.

Gregory Bishop is also a former WV State Trooper. “Having been involved in a number of high-speed chases myself, I understand the extreme danger that this type of irresponsible behavior poses not only to the police officer but to the community as a whole. We absolutely will not tolerate such reckless and extremely dangerous behavior in Wyoming County.”

Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.

Sergeant Logan Cook of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crimes.

Bishop wished to thank the hard and thorough work of Derek Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop particularly wanted to acknowledge the professionalism of Sergeant Logan Cook and Corporal Christian Hedinger who brought this dangerous offense to a safe termination. “We are fortunate to have professionals such as these working for the citizens of Wyoming County,” said Bishop.

