WVU Tech baseball returns to play at Epling Stadium

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears’ baseball team has played at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston for the past four years. However, announced by head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt, the team will return to play at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley for next season.

Here is head coach Nesselrodt’s quote on the return to Beckley: “... I know a lot of people that asked you know when are you guys going to play close to home at [Linda K.] Epling stadium because it’s a beautiful stadium. It’s one of the top facilities in the state... you only get one chance at a first impression on the baseball in Beckley and to be reunited and have everything working and moving forward we’re just tremendously excited...”

