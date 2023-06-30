WV DHHR to begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beginning July 1st., West Virginians will have the chance to see $200 to put toward clothing for the upcoming school year.

Some West Virginia families will automatically receive a school clothing allowance, including:

- Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.

- Parents or guardians of children in foster care.

- Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

W.Va. DHHR

Families who received a school clothing allowance in 2022, along with having Medicaid coverage are expected to receive an application in the mail as well, according to W.Va. DHHR. Income verification is required along with an application -- for a family of four, income can not exceed $3,007 to remain eligible.

Applications are set to close on July 31st.. Those interested in applying for the program can do-so here, or call DHHR at (877) 716-1212

