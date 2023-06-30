‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: 4th of July events in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several events are taking place in Mercer County for the 4th of July weekend.

Mercer County CVB’s Jamie Null stopped by to discuss many of the events happening in Princeton, Bluefield and Bramwell, WV.

Watch in the interview above.

Jamie was also recently appointed by Governor Jim Justice to the State Recreational Trails Advisory Board.

Congratulations Jamie! We on WVVA @ Noon and at WVVA are all so proud of you!

Click here to read more about Jamie’s appointment here--Executive Director of Mercer Co. CVB appointed to W.Va. State Recreational Trail Advisory Board..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.