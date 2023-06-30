‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: 4th of July events in Mercer County

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several events are taking place in Mercer County for the 4th of July weekend.

Mercer County CVB’s Jamie Null stopped by to discuss many of the events happening in Princeton, Bluefield and Bramwell, WV.

Watch in the interview above.

Jamie was also recently appointed by Governor Jim Justice to the State Recreational Trails Advisory Board.

Congratulations Jamie! We on WVVA @ Noon and at WVVA are all so proud of you!

Click here to read more about Jamie’s appointment here--Executive Director of Mercer Co. CVB appointed to W.Va. State Recreational Trail Advisory Board..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
UVA rowers to represent USA in U23 World Championships
UVA rowers to represent USA in U23 World Championships

Latest News

The 'Lunch & Learn' takes place at 112 Huffard Drive on June 27th from 11:30am - 1:00pm
Interview @ Noon: Lori Charles Stacy & Keshia Cole discuss the ‘Lunch & Learn’
Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later
In the latest edition of your 'Furcast @ Noon,' Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry...
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan
Richlands Freedom Festival is happening in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Dept.
Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th