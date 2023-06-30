West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that West Virginia is ending Fiscal Year 2023 $1.8 billion over estimate.

Gov. Justice says this breaks the record set last year for revenue collections and surplus.

He says this is an unbelievable accomplishment and that a lot of pride should be taken in this announcement.

This is an unbelievable accomplishment, and is undeniable proof that the days of West Virginia being known as poor, backward, and behind-the-times are over once and for all,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is growing, our people are employed and raising their families here, companies from all over the world are investing in us, and we’ve changed the image of our state to the outside world in a major way.

All West Virginians should take a lot of pride in this historic announcement, because, at the end of the day, this money belongs to them. The records we’ve shattered with the close of this fiscal year are all-time historic and will be written into the history books forevermore.

I’m going to work with the Legislature to take what’s left unappropriated and continue to make wise investments in what we know will bring us more goodness, like infrastructure, federal matches, and tourism, because the more we tell the world about West Virginia, the more people will want to live, work, and raise their families here.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

As the fiscal year closes on June 30 at midnight, Gov. Justice says revenue collections will be about $6.5 billion, Severance Tax collections is nearly $950 million, Corporation Net Income Tax is $420 million. Additionally, Consumer Sales Tax and Interest Income Tax Collections both reached a record of $1.75 billion and $132.4 million, respectively.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

