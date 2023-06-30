VSP investigating fatal Tazewell County crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 27 at 3:55 p.m. in the 11800 block of the Governor G.C. Peery Highway.

According to the VSP, a 2019 Subaru Legacy was pulling out from a private drive onto Route 460. The Subaru failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that as unable to avoid striking the Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru, Merre S. Lipps, 83, of Pounding Mill, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Zachary Hays, 25, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

No charges were placed. The crash remains under investigation.

