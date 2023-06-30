Unsettled weather returns this weekend

Showers are moving through the region this morning, but most should dry up this afternoon with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms. Our air quality will be better than yesterday with most of the region staying under Code Yellow and Code Orange today. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Showers this morning will move off to our east and most should dry up with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our area should stay under a Code Yellow or Code Orange today regarding air quality. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should stay in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times this weekend, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and low 90s, and it’ll feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but it will not be a washout. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some storms could turn severe this weekend. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the greatest threats. Localized flooding is possible with any heavy thunderstorms that develop.

Our region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and thunderstorms should become more hit-or-miss early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

