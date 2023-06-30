Rain chances rise into the weekend

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll remain hazy as smoke from wildfires still travels in from eastern Canada. Temps overnight will hover in the 60s.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for showers/t-storms during the afternoon/evening. Highs will top off in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most.

Some storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. Hail could also fall in isolated areas as well.

Storms will fade a bit more after sundown and we should see some sun on Saturday before more rain arrives into Saturday afternoon. Locally heavy rain and strong to severe storms look possible again Saturday-Sunday afternoon.

As we head into early next week, temps should stay seasonable and we should see more of a drying trend through July 4th.

