Severe weather possible this weekend. Saturday looks to have the highest risk.

Temperatures will be in the 80s all weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we head into the evening hours tonight, we could see some pop-up thunderstorms, but it’s looking rather unlikely. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the mid 60s as we stay fairly seasonable. We’re looking at winds to come from the west at 5 - 10 miles per hour. Besides a pop-up storm or two, we’ll stay fairly dry.

Tonight will be fairly calm, with a slight chance of a storm.
As we look towards Saturday, we’re going to see a much higher risk for severe weather. Our area is under a slight risk for severe storms throughout the day as a few frontal systems move through the region. The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds, though we can’t rule out a brief tornado this time around. STAY WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY.

Strong storms are possible on Saturday.
Weather models have been a little iffy on the timing for some of these storms, but the greatest chance for severe weather looks to be between noon and 3 PM. We could also see some heavy rainfall with some of these storms, which could lead to some localized flooding issues.

Thunderstorms look to pop up between noon and 3 PM
Haze still looks to be an issue as we head into the weekend. We do still have an air quality alert through midnight on Friday. It will still be a good idea to limit time outside, especially if you have asthma, heart, or lung disease.

Air quality will begin to get better as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures will be reaching into the 80s once again on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances look to dwindle as we head into the evening hours. As we head into Sunday, we look to still have the possibility of more severe weather. Stay tuned.

Full Forecast (6/29)