Raleigh County Republicans host Lincoln dinner

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Candidates vying for statewide office were out in full force for Raleigh County’s annual Lincoln Dinner at Glade Springs on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Raleigh County Republican Exec. Committee to give conservative candidates the chance to share more about their platform. Notable speakers included Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, and national conservative radio talk show host John Fredericks.

Several of the state’s gubernatorial candidates attended in an effort to sway potential voters.

You may know Mac Warner as West Virginia’s Secretary of State, but voters may not know he played a critical role in helping to rebuild Afghanistan while serving in the military.

“You don’t get investment in a broken country like Afghanistan if you’re not getting people to work together, getting a civil society that’s working with the non-government organizations. Getting all those people to work and pull in the same direction, that’s when you can bring in the World Bank and outside investment. In West Virginia, we’re not a broken society, but there’s a lot of things that could be improved upon.”

Businessman Chris Miller is the son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia. He runs and owns a number of successful car dealerships, including a location that just opened in Beckley -- Dutch Miller Hometown Auto.

“I’ve run successful businesses. Now, I want to give back to the state and run the state more like a business. Drive down the cost of government and also run government in a way that is much more efficient and respecting the people of West Virginia, the taxpayers.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes voters will recognize his track record of not only tackling and solving big problems, including his recent work to secure a $400 million settlement from three of the country’s biggest drugmakers.

“For instance, when you look at what went on with the drug epidemic, we had a comprehensive plan. We went in a different direction from what people argued we should, including a lot of people here who said we should take the national settlement. That would have mean’t half the money for West Virginia. I said no to that.”

Rashida Yost owns and operates two daycares in Huntington. She has a lot of big ideas, especially when it comes to improving the state’s labor participation rate. She would like to see the state cover the cost of daycare for all essential workers. “I would like daycare to be available to all of the essential workers so that they can actually go do their jobs without worries. It’s coming back.”

In a state where battlelines are being drawn even among Republicans in the Northern and Southern half of the state, West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey would like to build bridges.

“This is the part of the state that built the rest of our state. The coal that came out of these mountains, the work of the people who lived here, provided the revenue that made our state run. Now, times are a little harder and it’s time for our state to step up and make sure this area has a Renaissance.”

No Democratic candidates have officially declared their intention to run yet. However, Raleigh County Democrats will be hosting their annual event next month. The date is set for July 29, at noon, at the New River Park Shelter 1.

