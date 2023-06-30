Manchin announces $19.8 million for five W,Va. Head Start programs

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $19,881,651 for five West Virginia Head Start programs from the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS).

Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing nearly $20 million to support the vital efforts of these five programs across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”

Individual awards listed below:

$7,942,940 – North Central West Virginia Community Action Association

$7,622,492 – Northern Panhandle Head Start

$2,065,371 – Upshur Human Resources

$1,329,982 – Greenbrier County Board of Education

$920,866 – Monroe County Board of Education

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.