Hundreds of high schoolers take to Concord for Upward Bound day

Students from across the Mountain State gathered at Concord on Thursday.
Students from across the Mountain State gathered at Concord on Thursday.(WVVA Photo)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of high schoolers got an inside look at life for Concord University students Thursday, as the school hosted 2023′s Upward Bound Day.

The Upward Bound program works to prepare students for higher education -- working on academics, financial aid, cultural enrichment and much more. That’s along with some fun activities on-campus from sports, to an academic bowl and even video game competitions.

The university’s Upward Bound director said Thursday, the main goal with those activities is to bring students together.

“They come from all these different cultures, different backgrounds, different communities and all of that,” said Michael Craighead. “And you bring them all in today. The hook is that they get to do some things, some fun things, some sports and all of that, but we also include the academics.”

Run by the U.S. Department of Education, Concord’s Upward Bound program targets students in Summers, Greenbrier, McDowell, Monroe and Mercer Counties.

