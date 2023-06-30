Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
UVA rowers to represent USA in U23 World Championships
UVA rowers to represent USA in U23 World Championships

Latest News

FILE - An Apple logo adorns the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York.
Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
WV DHHR to begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications - clipped version
Bramwell Mayor-Elect sworn-in Friday