Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student

Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A former Henrico middle school teacher is in jail after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Police say, earlier this month, they were made aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult and a Henrico County student.

Police and Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office have charged Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, of Chesterfield, has been charged with eight counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent liberties.

Police believe these potential sexual acts happened during the 2022-2023 school year while Jordan was a teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School.

On Friday morning, Jordan appeared in court and will remain in custody without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

