Fayetteville sees return of Annual Heritage Festival, 4th of July Celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Annual Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration is a beloved event for those in the Fayetteville community; however, Tabitha Stover, Executive Director of Visit Fayetteville, says its reach extends beyond the streets and shops of their small town.

“I think people are already here, and they’re excited for the festivities, so it’s picking up, and we’ve had even just an increase in traffic this week of people coming in before the holidays, so it’s a big rise in visitation.

The five days of fun-filled activities started in downtown Fayetteville Friday afternoon. Throughout the holiday weekend, there will be a slew of contests and competitions, carriage rides and carnivals, but no one knows the up-and-coming events better than the festival committee’s chair, Zenda Vance.

“We’ve got a lot of music, live music; we’ve got a lot of vendors, and, of course, the carnivals. The kids love the carnival. There’s a lot of kids’ games going on here in town Saturday, and the kids love that too. The hula-hoop and all of that, and we’re just really excited about it this year,” Vance told WVVA.

This festival holds a lot of memories for locals dating back years, but Stover says the charm and cheerfulness of Fayetteville never stop impressing.

“Just show up in red, white, and blue, and you can be a part of the festivities. I think that’s unique that you can drive to a little town and eat ice cream on the courthouse, watch fireworks at the park, be a part of a catwalk, and do all these events,” she shared. “You get to kind of get that special feeling like it’s home, and I think we have that magic here.”

Highlights of this week include the Cakewalk downtown, the carnival at the Charlie McCoy Town Park, fireworks at dusk on Sunday, the Best Small Town 4th of July Parade and the Patriotic Pet Contest. Click here for the full list of events.

