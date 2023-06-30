Faith Family Health cuts ribbon on new clinic

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Princeton based walk in urgent care business has expanded from their original location on Mercer Street.

Today there was a ribbon cutting at their new location at 1051 Stafford drive.

Faith Family Health Prompt Care is now open at this second location to better serve people that have medical issues that need attention but are not necessarily serious enough for an ER visit.

Mary Curry, who owns both clinics, says they can treat many maladies and injuries with convenience for the person seeking treatment.

“You can come in, you can walk in, you do not need an appointment. If you’re sick or blue. If you need small sutures or minor illness or injury. We have a large facility with twelve beds to better serve you.”

This clinic is one of the first Nurse Practitioner clinics in Mercer County.

Their hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8am until 8pm

