‘Elvis’ performs at Princeton’s Music at the Park event

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Elvis and music lovers enjoyed an evening at Princeton City Park for the City of Princeton’s Music in the Park event. This event happens every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and features all types of music such as jazz, gospel, and rock and roll. Thursday’s “Swinging with Sinatra and Elvis” was performed by Lee Dean. The show featured many songs by Elvis from every decade and numbers from members of the Millionaire Quartet.

