Candidates hit the campaign trail in West Virginia’s Attorney General race

DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The competition is fierce among candidates vying to become West Virginia’s next Attorney General.

Current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has indicated he will not seek re-election as he is currently running for Governor. That leaves two Republican candidates who are looking to win their party’s nomination next May -- Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke County, and Senator Mike Stuart, (R) Kanawha County.

WVVA News caught up with both candidates at Thursday night’s annual Lincoln dinner hosted by Raleigh County Republicans. Sen. Weld currently serves as the party’s Majority Whip and Vice Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I want people in West Virginia to know that the AG’s office is there for them. The AG office is responsible for being the offensive and legal coordinator for the state, but it does so much more.”

As part of his regular job, he serves as the Wellsburg City attorney, spending a lot of his time addressing dilapidated buildings. It is an initiative he would like to take statewide if elected.

“What if the AG’s office served as a legal resource for cities and counties across the state that don’t have the ability to have a good attorney to get those buildings down or hold those people accountable. We could change the landscape of this state.”

Senator Weld faces a formidable opponent in Senator Mike Stuart, who previously served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District under President Donald J. Trump.

“I took enough Fentanyl off of the streets to kill 40 million people, had the biggest raids in the history of West Virginia and a lot of activity here in Beckley, such as the Natalie Cochran case that your viewers are aware of.”

As Attorney General, he said he would continue his push for conservative values. “We’ve never seen the war on coal that we’ve seen today. We understand folks from New York are even coming for our pizzas, our air conditioners, our gas stoves. I’m certainly the type with the record that’s going to fight back and fight back hard.”

While it may already start to feel like campaign season, candidates do not file for next year’s election until January.

So far, no Democratic candidates have declared their intention to run, but there is still time. West Virginia’s Primary is set for May 9, 2024.

