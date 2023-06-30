Bramwell Mayor-Elect sworn-in Friday

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bramwell’s Mayor-Elect took a final step toward taking office on Friday. In the swearing-in ceremony, dozens showed out in support for the incoming town leadership.

Mayor Lou Stoker, who served in the position for the last 16 years, spoke before Friday’s ceremony, congratulating the incoming group and expressing high-hopes for the town of Bramwell’s future. As for the incoming leaders, a full house of supporters on Friday showed the enthusiasm didn’t end there.

“It’s very exhilarating and humbling, actually, and I’m very honored,” said Mayor-Elect Bennett. “We moved up here and just fell in love with the town, and just really want to do good for the town and keep it going.”

Bennett will officially take office at 12:00 a.m. Saturday. He defeated Stoker earlier in June.

