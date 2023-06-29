Virginia leaders, educators respond to Supreme Court overturning affirmative action

United State Supreme Court.
United State Supreme Court.(WEAU)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Virginia leaders and educators have issued statements regarding the U.S. Supreme Court overturning affirmative action Thursday.

Affirmative action was passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.

Statements can be found below:

Rep. Bob Good (R-5)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9)

“At first blush, this appears to be a well-reasoned opinion by the Court. Colleges and Universities will no longer be allowed to consider race as a factor when determining admission of an applicant, as the Court has determined that it violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. -

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA):

“Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the systemic inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans. Not only are those systemic inequities plain wrong; they hurt all of us and hold our economy back. In the competitive global economy, we need a long-term plan that produces the best workforce in the world. We can’t do that without improving educational attainment for all. The strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity, and I’m going to do all that I can to double down on my efforts to improve access to education and good jobs.”

Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech leadership is reviewing the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court released this morning concerning consideration of race in college admissions. In the spirit of our motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), we remain committed to the mission of our land-grant institution – to offer a practical education to all members of the commonwealth, nation, and beyond. To accomplish this mission, we will continue to work hard to expand access to underserved and underrepresented populations. This commitment is critical to preparing students to pursue productive careers and advance economic development in service to their communities.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

