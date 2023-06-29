“Taking Action for Special Kids” celebrates 40th Annual Summer Program

TASK held a family picnic to commemorate the end of this year’s Summer Program.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Thursday, a local special needs nonprofit celebrated the end of their 40th annual summer program. Taking Action for Special Kids (TASK) holds their free, four-week Summer Program every year to provide a fun environment for socialization while school is not in session. To celebrate their 40-year milestone and another successful summer, task held a family picnic that served up food and fun times. Kids were able to launch paper rockets, play on the playground, and get a free book from the Tazewell County Public Library.

“I love it. My kids love it. Ethan’s been coming for many years at this point, and he loves it. He gets up, he’s excited to come, he’s excited to be here. It opens opportunities for him to socialize in the summertime, which is a huge blessing for us. It’s just all around wonderful,” says Amanda Baker, a mom of a child participating in the TASK Summer Program.

The director of TASK says the organization does things other times of the year as well, including workshops and training for parents of children with disabilities.

