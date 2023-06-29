State employees to get another 4-day weekend for Fourth of July holiday

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be giving state employees their second four-day weekend in the last three weeks.

Gov. Justice has issued an executive order declaring Monday, July 3 an official holiday for all public employees of the state. State employees already have Tuesday, July 4 off.

This is the second four-day weekend for state employees in the last three weeks. State workers also had Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 off for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.

Gov. Justice said there is no better place than West Virginia to spend the long weekend.

“It’s immeasurably important to pause on Independence Day every year and remember all the freedoms we have in our great country and all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members,” Gov. Justice said. “Their sacrifice is the reason we can all celebrate in peace, knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world. I hope all our state employees take time to reflect on this and spend time with their family and friends this weekend.

“Truly, there is no better place than Almost Heaven to spend this long weekend. Whether it’s exploring one of our Mountain Rides, or discovering a hidden gem on our Waterfall Trail, I encourage everyone to get out and explore our beautiful state in some way, shape, form, or fashion.

“I thank all our state employees for their hard work and wish all West Virginians a happy Independence Day weekend!”

