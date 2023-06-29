Ridge Runners win three straight with win over State Liners

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Bristol State Liners in Appalachian League play. Bluefield defeated Bristol Tuesday 9-5 on the road.

The Ridge Runners would score five runs in the first two innings behind two errors, two hits and a sac fly to lead 5-0. The State Liners would chop away in the fourth and fifth innings to make it 5-3 but the Ridge Runners would hold on and win 8-4. Bluefield has now won three straight games, improve to a 7-9 record, and will play Elizabethton Thursday in a doubleheader.

