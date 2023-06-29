Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Both lanes on Route 60 are closed at Tommy Hall Road in Rupert, West Virginia.
Route 60 closed in Rupert
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirm Shady Spring, Beckley deaths were domestic murder-suicide
The victim died at the hospital.
UPDATE: One dead after head-on collision in Charmco

Latest News

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Fourth of July safety tips
Fireworks aren't the only things you should be safe around on the Fourth of July.
Fourth of July safety tips
“Taking Action for Special Kids” celebrates 40th Annual Summer Program
“Taking Action for Special Kids” celebrates 40th Annual Summer Program