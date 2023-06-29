RCSO responds to multiple crime scenes including one fatal

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
SHADY SPIRNG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A deceased woman has been found in a vehicle on Flat Top Road across from Shady Spring Elementary School.

Detective Cory Suman and Captain Michael Webb with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman’s body was found in the driver side of the vehicle. Det. Suman and Capt. Webb were unable to confirm at the is time how or when the woman was killed, but WVVA’s Gailyn Markham observed that the driver’s side window was busted out on the scene.

Flat Top Road is currently closed to due the active crime scene, but there is a detour for motorists in the area.

RCSO also confirmed that there is a second active crime scene in the city of Beckley at this time.

Not all family members have been notified of the death, but the RCSO and the U.S. Marshal Service will be providing more information later today as it becomes available.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

