Legacy Hospice & Palliative Care wins Freedom Festival window art contest

The art was created by a volunteer at the hospice.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -To help celebrate the Richlands Freedom Festival last Saturday, June 24th, local businesses competed in a contest. The goal was to create patriotic window art. Legacy Hospice & Palliative care won the contest, with a display created with a focus on veterans. The window was painted by Lyn McCall, a volunteer with Legacy Hospice. Tammie Vencill, the Agency Administrator for Legacy Hospice & Palliative Care says the art was created to help celebrate their partnership with “We Honor Veterans,” a program designed to help educate medical providers and care givers on providing support to the veterans.

“When we visit hospice patients, during the admission, we get additional information about that veteran and we educate all of our staff... extensive training on how to best meet those needs of those veterans,” says Vencill.

Vencill says Legacy Hospice & Palliative Care plan to use the $100 cash prize from the window contest to help veterans in need. She also says they are looking for volunteers. If you are interested, she says to call 276-596-9181 or stop by the office at 1963 Second Street, Richlands, VA.

