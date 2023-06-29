Hazy and hot today with unsettled weather on the way

Wildfire smoke from Canada will lower out air quality today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More smoke from wildfires in Canada will drift into our region today which will lower our air quality. Our area is expected to stay under Code Red and Code Orange throughout the day. If you have heart or lung conditions, try to limit your time outside. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. We will stay dry today with partly cloudy and hazy skies and temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon.

Hazy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Hazy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)
Our region is expected to stay under a Code Orange and Code Red today.
Our region is expected to stay under a Code Orange and Code Red today.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy and hazy skies. Temperatures should stay in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

A few showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy and hazy skies.
A few showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy and hazy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should get some relief from the smoke tomorrow, but we will grow unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain being the greatest threats. Temperatures will once again climb into the 80s.

Scattered showers are thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon and some could turn severe.
Scattered showers are thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon and some could turn severe.(WVVA WEATHER)

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It will NOT be a washout, but any storms that do form could turn strong to severe. Highs will remain above average in the 80s and low 90s but it’ll feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week looks warm with some occasional showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Hometown Hero Morris Clyburn
WVVA Hometown Hero: Morris Clyburn does big things for Oakvale
Both lanes on Route 60 are closed at Tommy Hall Road in Rupert, West Virginia.
Route 60 closed in Rupert
The victim died at the hospital.
UPDATE: One dead after head-on collision in Charmco

Latest News

Full video forecast (6-28-2023)
AIR QUALITY FORECAST
More hazy, warm weather on tap for late week
Full Forecast (6/28)
Our air quality will be lower today due to wildfire smoke.
Hazy skies return to the region