Hazy and hot today with unsettled weather on the way

More smoke from wildfires in Canada will drift into our region today which will lower our air quality. Our area is expected to stay under Code Red and Code Orange throughout the day. If you have heart or lung conditions, try to limit your time outside. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. We will stay dry today with partly cloudy and hazy skies and temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon.

A few showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy and hazy skies. Temperatures should stay in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

We should get some relief from the smoke tomorrow, but we will grow unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain being the greatest threats. Temperatures will once again climb into the 80s.

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. It will NOT be a washout, but any storms that do form could turn strong to severe. Highs will remain above average in the 80s and low 90s but it’ll feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Next week looks warm with some occasional showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

