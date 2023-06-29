AEDs and Narcan can now be found in public buildings in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Twelve automated external defibrillators are being placed in public buildings across Mercer County. The courthouse, annex building and the animal shelter are among the seven buildings getting the life saving technology.

“With the twelve AEDs they also purchased twelve mounting cabinets. Also within that cabinet in all these facilities they’ll be some Narcan packs. That way it will be on site. The AEDs are also equipped with a pocket mask, gloves and that type of thing for CPR,” said Mercer County Emergency Management Director, Keith Gunnoe.

Ten AEDs were purchased by the county after being approved by the commission. The other two AEDs were donated by the Princeton and Bluefield Rescue Squads.

The Narcan was donated by Community Connections. Gunnoe says even with fast response times from emergency crews it’s important the public has access to the life saving measures.

“The use of an AED by the general public at the early onset of a sudden cardiac event really increases the survivability of that patient,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe says the need for the life saving measures has always been evident. It was further cemented when Magistrate Michael Crowder, a former state trooper and EMT saved the life of a man who overdosed in the annex building earlier this year.

“I began to look at him. I was checking his pulse. I noticed that that his lips were already turning blue, he was having difficulty breathing and his respirations were low and then I made the decision to start using Narcan. It actually took three doses of the Narcan in order for him to come back around,” said Crowder.

Crowder says emergency crews soon arrived and took the man to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital where he was later released. He says the man later took the time to call and thank him for saving his life.

Other buildings in the county now equipped with AEDs and Narcan are the Mercer Day Report Center, The Gardner Center, the Memorial Building and the 4-H facility at Glenwood Park.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.