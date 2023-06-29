AASC announces AARP grant for inclusive improvements at Lake Park in Richlands

“It benefits everyone,” says AASC official.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -On Thursday, the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) announced a grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). The money will help upgrade a park in the community. Lake Park will see improvements to its existing equipment with new equipment being added as well. The park’s improvements will focus on accessibility with some of the equipment including wheelchair access. Brian Beck, Chief Executive Officer of AASC, says although the focus of their organization is on seniors, the park is beneficial for people of all ages and abilities.

“Well, it benefits everyone. The inclusivity and the accessibility means that children, adults, seniors, all ages can come together in a safe environment and enjoy this type of facility,” says Beck.

Beck says one of the park’s construction leaders plans for completion by the start of September.

