West Virginia HIVE holds inaugural Network and Resource Fair in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Business was booming at the Historic Black Knight on Wednesday, June 28, as small business owners gathered for the West Virginia HIVE’s Inaugural Network and Resource Fair.

Here, business leaders and workers connected with HIVE staff, as well as HIVE-approved vendors. This includes Jobs and Hope, a program created by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to help take down barriers to career employment. Donna Murray, a transition agent for Jobs and Hope, shares how Wednesday’s event is helping her team see how they can use their resources to help job seekers.

“I’m already learning of some resources in the area that I was not aware of,” Murray told WVVA. “That’s why these events are so important. It helps bring us all together to know what each other is doing so that we can all work collaboratively as a team, and not one person has to do everything that way.”

The fair also helped owners who just recently opened up their businesses, like Jeri Knowlton, who calls herself “The West Virginia Content Marketing Queen.” Knowlton started her business in 2022 and specializes in cultivating content to help businesses grow.

“Having opportunities like this today, even for me, a business that has only been in business for a year, like I’m looking for people to help take care of...Opportunities like this help expose me to other people who don’t know that that help is out there.

According to Judy Moore, Executive Director of the West Virginia HIVE, the Network and Resource Fair is part of a new wave of services created by the HIVE out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore tells WVVA that it’s nice to see the event succeed.

“It’s just great to see everyone really supporting the HIVE with the resources that we are trying to provide to them. We had so many people come out today, so many vendors here, a lot of clients are showing up, so it’s just a great networking opportunity.”

The Network and Resource Fair was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

