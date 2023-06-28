UVA rowers to represent USA in U23 World Championships

UVA rower Kate Kelly has rounded up three other top collegiate rowers to represent the U.S. in the under-23 Four Rowing World Championships in Bulgaria
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA rower Kate Kelly has rounded up three other top collegiate rowers to represent the U.S. in the under-23 Four Rowing World Championships in Bulgaria next month.

Longtime UVA Rowing Coach Kevin Sauer is tasked with getting these athletes ready to win gold.

“It’s the toughest sport in the world, most physically demanding sport in the world,” Coach Sauer said. “I will hold them accountable and stuff like that, but I told them it’s really up to you guys.”

They’re training on the Rivanna River, preparing for a race is about 1.25 miles long.

Kelly, a rising senior, put the team together.

“I think the most important part is to just trust our training together,” she said. “We have the training that we need to get the gold medal we’re aiming for.”

“We’re going to have to completely trust each other,” Angela Szabo said. “When you are racing, it’s all about who wants it more and who’s willing to give more.”

“It’s really fun to find that rhythm as a boat. You’re really working hard, you know that work is going to help pay off when your are training and racing,” Elsa Hartman said.

The U23 Four rowing crew, comprised of Kate Kelly, Elsa Hartman, Angela Szabo and Maddie Moore, will compete at the World Championships July 19-23 in Bulgaria.

