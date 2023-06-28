Tazewell Co. Master Gardeners to offer master training

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Master Gardeners will be offering Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener training.

The trainings will be offered on Wednesdays, starting August 9 through November 15 at the Extension office in North Tazewell from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The purpose of this course is to train volunteers to assist Virginia Cooperative Extension in providing horticulture-related education to the community.

This course provides the basic 50-hour educational component of Master Gardener training, which is followed by an internship volunteering in Master Gardener programs for the community. Course topics include basic botany, soil, entomology, plant pathology, fruits and vegetables, herbaceous plants, woody plants, plant propagation, pesticides, and much more.

The course fee is $130, which will include all course costs and a required background check.

If you are interested in becoming a Tazewell County Master Gardener, or have questions, please contact the Extension Office in Tazewell (276-988-0405, front desk) or Jane Sorensen, Tazewell County Master Gardener Coordinator, tazewellcountymg@gmail.com.

