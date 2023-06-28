Salvation Army leaders offer a sneak peek into new facility in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Salvation Army offered a first look Wednesday into its new facility on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

Work on the building is not complete just yet, but the organization’s new leader Capt. Liz Blusiewicz said the organization is hoping for an October opening. She comes from Huntington and replaces Capt. Ronald Mott, who retired earlier this month.

Already she has hit the ground running. In addition to running the organization’s day-to-day activities, she will be overseeing the move from Fayette Street.

“I’m in awe of the beauty of this place where we live. And I’m overwhelmed with joy that the community has helped us get this space that will impact thousands of people.”

With a bigger space comes a lot more opportunities, she explained. The new building will have a gym, weight room, industrial size kitchen, tutoring rooms, showers, and the region’s first ever Boys and Girls Club.

“What we offer is after school and Summer camp programming for kids. We offer it at a low or no cost to families. So that is designed to help kids with education, physical fitness, and overall spiritual and emotional well-being.”

Starting in August, she said the organization is going to launch a major hiring push, bringing on a range of new positions, ranging from cooks to mentors to a new leader for the Boys and Girls program.

“When I look at this, I don’t just see the Salvation Army, I see our community. That gets me jazzed. It’s not just us, it’s all of us.”

She urges those interested in a job to monitor the organization’s web and Facebook pages starting in August.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.