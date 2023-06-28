Raleigh General Hospital commemorates 100 years with historical marker

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday, June 28, was a special one for those connected to Raleigh General Hospital (RGH).

The hospital commemorated its 100th anniversary with a historical marker in Beckley. The marker was placed at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Park Avenue just on the edge of the City National Bank parking lot. This spot is the site of Raleigh General’s beginnings in the 1920s. Back then, it was known as the Beckley Circle of the King’s Daughters, a Christian philanthropic organization founded in 1866.

Raleigh General Hospital received its name in 1928 when the owner and medical director of King’s Daughter’s Hospital sold it to Drs. H.L. Van Sant and R.G. Broaddus. The hospital was relocated to where it sits today on Harper Road in 1973.

At the marker dedication, WVVA spoke to William File, the city’s attorney, who is very close to the original hospital site. He was born there 76 years ago to the day!

“Today is my birthday,” File shared. “This is a special site to me. I was born here, as were my siblings. We were born right in this location, so we’ve remembered this area fondly for many, many years.”

The hospital’s marker was made possible by a collaboration between RGH, the City of Beckley and the Raleigh County Historical Society.

