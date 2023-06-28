Princeton offense surges late, WhistlePigs double up River Turtles

Princeton defeated Pulaski 10-5
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton held a 1-0 lead after five innings and then the WhistlePigs scored nine runs over their final three turns at bat.

Blake Mayberry clobbered a grand slam in the sixth to make it a 6-1 Princeton advantage. Sam Hunt reinforced the lead in the eighth with a three-run home run. Hunt’s blast made it a 9-4 game. Princeton went on to win 10-5.

Bluefield also won on Tuesday night. Brett Blair went 3-3 including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of his Appalachian League debut. The Ridge Runners defeated the Bristol State Liners 9-5.

