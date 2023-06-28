Over $180,000, drugs seized in Glen Daniel vehicle search

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday, firearms, over $180,000 in cash, and hundreds of grams of drugs were found and seized during a vehicle search in Glend Daniel on Monday, June 26.

Canaday said in a press release, Deputy M. D. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop in the Glen Daniel area. Deputy Talley ran his K9 Ajax on the vehicle, and it indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

In the vehicle was approximately 158 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three firearms, and $181,587 in cash.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Kevin Bailey II, 29 of Ravencliff, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Bailey is currently at Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.