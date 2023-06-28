Over $180,000, drugs seized in Glen Daniel vehicle search

Kevin Bailey
Kevin Bailey(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday, firearms, over $180,000 in cash, and hundreds of grams of drugs were found and seized during a vehicle search in Glend Daniel on Monday, June 26.

Canaday said in a press release, Deputy M. D. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop in the Glen Daniel area. Deputy Talley ran his K9 Ajax on the vehicle, and it indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

In the vehicle was approximately 158 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three firearms, and $181,587 in cash.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Kevin Bailey II, 29 of Ravencliff, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Bailey is currently at Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

