More hazy, warm weather on tap for late week

We’ll be mild and mainly clear tonight (aside from some wildfire smoke/haze) working through the area overhead. Temps will hover in the 50 and 60s overnight.

Thursday will bring sunny weather to start, with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. We’ll still be a bit hazy tomorrow as well, especially through the morning. If you have any heart or lung sensitivities, monitor your symptoms! Air quality tomorrow won’t be ideal. Highs will hit the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday night, lows will fall into the 50s and 60s, and besides an isolated shower, most will stay fair.

Friday will bring hot and humid weather, with highs in the 80s and 90s- and feel-like temps approaching the triple digits for some by Friday afternoon. We will have a frontal system nearing the area as well, so pop-up showers and storms look likely on Friday.

A few storms on Friday afternoon/evening could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail. and heavy rain. Stay weather aware!

We’ll remain warm, muggy, and stormy at times into the coming weekend...

