More hazy, warm weather on tap for late week

Temps look to hit the 80s and 90s in the coming days
AIR QUALITY FORECAST
AIR QUALITY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRILL CAST
GRILL CAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be mild and mainly clear tonight (aside from some wildfire smoke/haze) working through the area overhead. Temps will hover in the 50 and 60s overnight.

Ice Cream Forecast
Ice Cream Forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring sunny weather to start, with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. We’ll still be a bit hazy tomorrow as well, especially through the morning. If you have any heart or lung sensitivities, monitor your symptoms! Air quality tomorrow won’t be ideal. Highs will hit the 80s for most tomorrow afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, lows will fall into the 50s and 60s, and besides an isolated shower, most will stay fair.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring hot and humid weather, with highs in the 80s and 90s- and feel-like temps approaching the triple digits for some by Friday afternoon. We will have a frontal system nearing the area as well, so pop-up showers and storms look likely on Friday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms on Friday afternoon/evening could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail. and heavy rain. Stay weather aware!

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain warm, muggy, and stormy at times into the coming weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

TOMORROW
Temps will spike in the coming days