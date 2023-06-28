Mercer County Commission hopes to kick-start sewage work

MATOAKA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County leaders are hoping to kick-start wastewater improvements on the county’s West Side. For now, however, the focus remains a town of less than 200 people.

“The town of Matoaka is a significant investment for us, because it’s the future of our county when we look at investment for the infrastructure for our atv industry and others,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett during Tuesday’s Commission Meeting.

On Tuesday, the commission approved more than $500,000 to go toward re-vamping Matoaka’s wastewater system. For years previously, residents have had to deal with overflow and back-ups into the street when rain hits hard enough.

“High rains and weather like that gets our system high if we don’t watch it,” said Brenden Epperson, a Matoaka resident who works at the town’s treatment plant. “[It] can backwash and flood our system out.”

The current system is outdated, and its location doesn’t help either.

“It’s all within the potential hazard zone of being right on a waterway. So the creek actually runs down,” said Puckett. “We’re looking at an infrastructure that is probably 80, 90, up to 100 years old.”

For Epperson, however, he shuts the town’s system down if conditions get bad enough. The hope this week, is to eliminate such a need moving forward, along with the risk for future issues in and around Matoaka.

“Other areas around the county that need to be expanded are like Camp Creek,” said Puckett. “Those type of projects will take years, but this investment will hopefully lend to the fact that by us investing, it’ll allow other people to say ‘wow we can make that happen, let’s work with them.’”

The funding appropriated Tuesday came from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. In total, the Matoaka project is expected to cost around $730,000, with extra help set to come from the state of West Virginia as well.

