Local fireworks vendors celebrate Independence Day sales.

Sale of fireworks brings revenue into area, say some vendors.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -With the Fourth of July less than a week away, you may be considering buying some fireworks to help you celebrate this patriotic holiday. However, local firework businesses in Mercer County say you aren’t the only one.

Independence day is a holiday where fireworks are commonly part of the celebration. But before there can be “Bombs bursting in air,” they must be purchased from a store. People stop at firework stores for popular items like mortars or novelty items like lightsabers. We spoke to some local firework vendors who say the week leading up to the Fourth is one of their busiest business times of the year. One vendor says she and her family got their start in the firework business when West Virginia legalized consumer fireworks sales in 2016.

“This is our seventh year here in Princeton, so we have a lot of loyal customers that would come to us only. We have people travel four or five hours just to come see us...” says Emily Bush, the manager of WV Fireworks Outlet.

Another Princeton fireworks vendor says her fireworks also attract out of town customers, bringing people into Mercer County.

“...I feel like that the fireworks being here, it definitely brings an increase into this community an increase of everybody... an influx. People coming from out of town... they do show up here to buy fireworks, so we actually have visitors that come all the way from different states. Anywhere that sells fireworks, they will come here and then take them back home...” says Carmen Hendrick, co-owner of Honest Abe Fireworks.

Bush and Hendrick say that they enjoy being in the firework business and hope people will consider shopping small when they purchase their sparklers, rockets, and more. They encourage people to stop by their business to check out what fireworks they offer for Independence Day. However, they say to remember to stay safe while celebrating.

WV Fireworks Outlet’s Princeton location can be found at 395 Frontage Road, Princeton, WV.

Honest Abe Fireworks is set up outside of the Aaron’s at 1334 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV.

