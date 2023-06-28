Hazy skies return to the region

Clouds will decrease throughout the day, but hazy skies are expected as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into our region. If you have any heart of lung issues, make sure to monitor your symptoms and avoid strenuous outdoor activities today. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight but skies will stay hazy. Lows will dip down into the 50s and low 60s.

A stray shower is possible tomorrow afternoon, but most will stay dry with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb above average into the 80s on Thursday afternoon.

We’ll grow unsettled on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe with damaging winds and heavy rain being the greatest threats. Highs will top off in the 80s and low 90s on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s and low 90s this weekend. Rounds of showers and storms will move through the region on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend won’t be a washout, but we will need to stay weather aware because of the potential for severe thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

