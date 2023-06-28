Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University and NFL fullback was presented an unclaimed property check totaling nearly $10,000 on Tuesday.

State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Morgantown on Tuesday and presented Owen Schmitt an unclaimed property check totaling $9,474.16 at the 50-yard line of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“I was honored to reunite Mountaineer football legend Owen Schmitt with his unclaimed funds,” Treasurer Moore said.

Moore said the funds were from outstanding checks turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, including money tied to his NFL playing days and a rebate check from Harley Davidson.

“It was great to receive this unclaimed property check from the State Treasurer’s Office, especially here at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown,” Schmitt said. “I plan to use this money to pay off some bills and hopefully purchase new supplies for the football program at Greenbrier West through the NFL’s equipment cost match program.”

Schmitt has been an assistant coach with the Greenbrier West High School football program since 2021.

More than $24.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to individuals during this fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.