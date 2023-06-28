Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction

(Virginia Mercury)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved permits allowing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart.

The pipeline is designed to move natural gas from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County, and construction began in 2018. Since then, a series of environmental delays has shut the work down, but an agreement was made as part of the federal deal to raise the debt ceiling to re-approve the project.

An order authorizing all construction activities was approved June 28, 2023.

Click here to see WDBJ7′s stories about the pipeline.

See the FERC’s order here:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
The victim died at the hospital.
UPDATE: One dead after head-on collision in Charmco
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
The old Montgomery Ward building in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.
8 buildings set for demolition in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his...
WATCH: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in face during sentencing hearing

Latest News

RGH historical marker
Raleigh General Hospital commemorates 100 years with historical marker
West Virginia HIVE Network and Resource Fair
West Virginia HIVE holds inaugural Network and Resource Fair in Beckley
U.S. cities blanketed by haze
WVDEP, DHHR issue statewide air quality advisory
Gardening generic
Tazewell Co. Master Gardeners to offer master training