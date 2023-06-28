Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved permits allowing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart.

The pipeline is designed to move natural gas from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County, and construction began in 2018. Since then, a series of environmental delays has shut the work down, but an agreement was made as part of the federal deal to raise the debt ceiling to re-approve the project.

An order authorizing all construction activities was approved June 28, 2023.

See the FERC's order here:

