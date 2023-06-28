Decision of Beckley police officer pay raises to be made by council on Jul. 11

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several items were discussed during Tuesday evening’s Beckley Common Council meeting. Topics ranged from the re-roofing of the Historic Black Knight to the reappointment of city board members, but one item that wasn’t discussed was pay raises for Beckley Police Officers.

That item was originally slated for this meeting’s agenda. WVVA asked Councilman-At-Large Cody Reedy what led to the change.

“Our city fiscal year is July 1, so it just made more sense to have it going on to next year’s fiscal year instead of the end of this fiscal year, so it’ll be on the next agenda, July 11.

While no decisions were made on officer wages Tuesday, June 27, council did approve a city employee longevity resolution, which increases pay depending on the number of years that employee has been on the payroll. The increase rate will be set at 10 cents per hour.

According to Beckley City Attorney William File, the pay increase will be set in increments as follows (as of the 2023-2034 fiscal year):

- 1 to 3 years on city payroll: $473 a year

- 4 to 6 years on city payroll: $541 a year

- 7 to 9 years on city payroll: $604 a year

- 10 to 12 years on city payroll: $676 a year

- 13 years of more on city payroll: $728 a year

Reedys says police officers are included in this pay increase and adds that it will be stacked on top of any raises approved by council.

“The longevity is completely separate...The city has done [this] a few years in the past, and I think it dates back to the 80s. We’ve done this every year, basically, but this police [resolution] will be a completely different situation just added on to the basic salary.”

As for Reedy, he says council seems to be in agreement that the city’s law enforcement deserve competitive pay.

“Yeah, I think everybody in the committee agrees that there needs to be some change in the salaries and try to make it more competitive to surrounding agencies and ones that compare to the City of Beckley.”

According to the Raleigh County EOC, in 2022, the Beckley Police Department answered just more than 42,000 calls for service, nearly twice the amount of the second-highest department’s call volume.

Currently, the Beckley PD makes the least of any department in the area. Starting salary is set at 42,530 per year, nearly $8,000 less than the state’s average. Comparatively, starting salary for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is $50,670, $48,000 for the WVU Tech Police Department and $50,440 for both the Oak Hill Police Department and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Stay with WVVA as this story develops.

