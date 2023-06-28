County, state and federal leaders celebrate phase one completion of Coalwood Wastewater Project

COALWOOD W.Va. (WVVA) - County, state and federal leaders took time to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Coalwood Wastewater Project on Wednesday. The first phase is giving 72 homes and one business access to a new wastewater system. County officials say this project has been in the works for at least 20 years.

“It’s great to be able to offer this because this was an area that was straight piped into the creek with an old collection system so to have this project up and operating it’s great for the residents in the county and for also the PSD,” said General Manager for the McDowell County Public Service District, Mavis Brewster.

Brewster says this is the first wastewater system being maintained by the PSD. Many coal towns in the county still rely on un-maintained systems put in by coal companies but now one less community has to worry about sewage issues. Residents of Coalwood in particular frequently had issues with sewage in yards and homes.

“It’s not just Coalwood, it’s county wide on these old coal camps. That’s why I’m so happy that this is happening here and it’s just the first step and I can’t wait. They would call us and say hey what can we do? So we just tried to put Band-Aids on it. Again, those just don’t last for long. This is a long term solution and this is just great,” said Administrator for the McDowell County Health Department, J.J. Rose.

Total funding for this phase of the project was $3.8 million and all money gathered came from grants, meaning sewage rates won’t be impacted by loans. $1.2 million was granted for the project from West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection.

“The ruralness of this county and the topography lends itself to a unique set of challenges. It makes a little harder for them to address sewer systems. You don’t have the regionalization in Kanawha or Putnam County,” said Director of the West Virginia DEP Waste and Water Management, Kathy Emery.

The administrator for the U.S. EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region made a stop for the completion celebration. Adam Ortiz says his office helps move projects like this one along but says county officials have done amazing work when it comes to finding solutions.

“They’re figuring it out. Our job at the EPA is to come and give a boost to communities just like this and local experts to get the job done. So what’s been happening here is very unique. The level of partnership and ingenuity that they’ve had,” said Ortiz

Funding for the second phase is still in the works and when it’s complete it will give wastewater access to 136 more homes. There are also plans to bring wastewater systems to the Iaeger, Ashland and Crumpler areas of McDowell County.

