City of Princeton releases Fourth of July schedule
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has released a complete schedule of events happening for the Fourth of July celebration.
See the schedule here:
Saturday, July 1
11:00 a.m. - Disc Golf Tournament at Princeton City Park
2:00 p.m. - Water Balloon Games at Knob Park with the Princeton Fire Dept.
5:00 p.m. - Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street with live music at Town Square. Music by Hidden Mountain Treasure
Sunday, July 2
5:00 p.m. - Jeeper’s Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street with live music at Town Square. Music by Hidden Mountain Treasure
Monday, July 3
8:30 p.m. - FREE Outside Movie: Captain America with free popcorn at Chuck Mathena Center
Tuesday, July 4
11:30 a.m. - Hotdog Eating Contest at Hunnicutt Field
1:00 p.m. - Princeton Whistlepigs vs. Pulaski River Turtles
1:00 p.m. - Annual Car Show in Princeton Senior High School Parking Lot
4:00 p.m. - Concerts, Games, Food Trucks, Balloon Animals and more at Chuck Mathena Center
9:45 p.m. - Fireworks to be seen from the Chuck Mathena Center
