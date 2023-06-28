City of Princeton releases Fourth of July schedule

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has released a complete schedule of events happening for the Fourth of July celebration.

See the schedule here:

Saturday, July 1

11:00 a.m. - Disc Golf Tournament at Princeton City Park

2:00 p.m. - Water Balloon Games at Knob Park with the Princeton Fire Dept.

5:00 p.m. - Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street with live music at Town Square. Music by Hidden Mountain Treasure

Sunday, July 2

5:00 p.m. - Jeeper’s Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street with live music at Town Square. Music by Hidden Mountain Treasure

Monday, July 3

8:30 p.m. - FREE Outside Movie: Captain America with free popcorn at Chuck Mathena Center

Tuesday, July 4

11:30 a.m. - Hotdog Eating Contest at Hunnicutt Field

1:00 p.m. - Princeton Whistlepigs vs. Pulaski River Turtles

1:00 p.m. - Annual Car Show in Princeton Senior High School Parking Lot

4:00 p.m. - Concerts, Games, Food Trucks, Balloon Animals and more at Chuck Mathena Center

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks to be seen from the Chuck Mathena Center

