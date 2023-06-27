Two sentenced for bank robberies across 3 states, including West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Virginia couple has been sentenced for bank robberies that spanned three states, including West Virginia.

51-year-old William Birdsall, of Boones Mill, Virginia, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Officials also said 56-year-old Jaqueline Havens, also of Boones Mill, was sentenced to 36 months behind bars for disposing of the money that was stolen.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh heard testimony on Monday that Birdsall carried out a series of bank robberies in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania over an eight-month span, stealing more than $162,000.

The targeted banks in West Virginia were the Bank of Romney, in Augusta; Summit Community Bank, in Rupert; and M&T Bank in Fort Ashby.

Following the robberies, officials say Havens assisted Birdsall with hiding the money and spending the proceeds on three vehicles, Havens’ mortgage, and a down payment on land.

Birdsall previously served a 15-year sentence for robbing six banks in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Nevada in 2004 and 2005.

Birdsall must pay $162,475 in restitution, and Havens is jointly responsible for $129,300 of that amount, officials say.

The judge ordered Birdsall and Havens to forfeit the three purchased vehicles, a firearm, and cash.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh Division; the West Virginia State Police; the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office; the Augusta County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office; and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

